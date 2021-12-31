ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

News On The Planned Return Date For ROH, Caprice Coleman Thanks The Company

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 1 day ago

According to a report from Pwinsider, the current targeted return date for ROH is the “Supercard of Honor” event on April 1st, 2022 in Dallas, TX. That show will be taking place during WrestleMania 38 weekend. As of this writing, there is no word on where the...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results 2022 Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for 2022 WWE DAY 1 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caprice Coleman
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Recalls What Went Wrong During The Infamous Match With Undertaker

Recently a guest of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg commented on his match against Undertaker at Super Showdown in 2019, considered by many to be one of the worst matches of that year. The legend admitted that headbutting the door put him out before the match...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Nia Jax Comments On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction & More

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax conducted a Q&A on her Instagram account as she discussed her WWE release, backstage reaction from her fellow peers and more. You can check out some highlights below:. On what’s next for her since she’s moved on from wrestling: “Starting a business. Growing some cool...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Pwinsider#Christian
ewrestlingnews.com

Nia Jax Says Total Divas Was “98%” Scripted, Confirms She Was Told “Budget Cuts” Regarding Her WWE Release, More

On Friday, Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) revealed several details about her time in WWE, as well as her experience during the filming of Total Divas. Answering a QnA on her Instagram Stories, Jax noted that the filming of Total Divas was “98%” scripted. The show was a success for the E! Network, spanning nine seasons as well as launching a spin-off. Jax was part of the main cast for the final 3 seasons.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Braun Strowman Changes Up His Look

Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) has changed up his look. He took to Instagram to show it off as he now has a blonde beard. He wrote the following in the caption:. “You just never know who’s gonna come meet ya!!!!! Pretty dope to sign an autograph for...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Big Wrestling Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Next on the list. The Coronavirus pandemic has started rocking the world all over again and this time in greater numbers. There are only so many things that can be done to bring the already high numbers down, and now the wrestling world is being impacted as well. That is the case again with a prominent star, who might be missing out on an upcoming big match as a result.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti Seemingly Make Their Relationship Official

After all the talk and speculations made about former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara announcing the end of the relationship between him and his fiancée, it looks like Sammy and fellow Vlog crew member Tay Conti decided to stop hiding a possible relationship. This is what seems to have happened...
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For Matches On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select put together a list of the WWE producers for a few matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below:. – Reggie & Dana Brooke vs. R-Truth & Tamina was produced by Molly Holly. – Mysterios vs. Street Profits was produced...
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership For 12/29/21

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 975,000 viewers, which is down from the show last week that did 1,020,000. They drew a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is the same as the previous week’s 0.37. AEW Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150 shows on cable for...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Reveals New Name Of Title Ahead Of Unification Match

A Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will take place at next Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special. WWE released a preview article for the match and noted that the new title will be called the NXT...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy