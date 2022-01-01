ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake-Up Call Coming For Stocks In 2022?

By TalkMarkets
Pawtucket Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVolatility to ignore vs. volatility to respect: Heading into...

business.pawtuckettimes.com

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares. Medalist Diversified shares climbed 22.6% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) said it submitted a New Drug Application to the...
Benzinga

These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index consisting of 30 stocks. It's one of the oldest and best-known measures of stock market performance. The blue-chip index closed at a new all-time high Wednesday, dating all the way back to 1896. Dow Jones stocks have returned an average of...
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower on Last Trading Day of 2021

Stocks closed lower on the last trading day of 2021, but all three major indexes ended the year with double-digit growth. The S&P 500, in particular, marked its third straight positive year. What's in store for 2022 amid the Federal Reserve's plans to speed up asset tapering and raise interest rates, and how could COVID-19 continue to impact stocks? Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss movement on the last trading day of 2021, market predictions for 2022, and more.
PBS NewsHour

Stocks notch big yearly gain despite ending 2021 on a weak note

Stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% for the year, or a total return of about 29%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019. The Nasdaq composite, powered by Big Tech stocks, climbed 21.4% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, with Home Depot and Microsoft leading the way.
pymnts

FinTech Stocks Feel the Cold Winds of Change as Investor Demand Wanes

Once among the hottest stars on Wall Street, FinTech startups lit up the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, dazzling investors as the pandemic turbo-charged digital adoption of just about everything. But now many of those big names — think PayPal, Block (formerly Square) and Robinhood — are feeling the...
MarketRealist

What’s the January Effect and Which Stocks Could Benefit in 2022?

Wall Street has its own terminology, which can be perplexing at times. We have many “effects” like the “May effect,” the "November effect," and the “September effect.” As 2021 draws to a close, investors are wondering about the “January effect.” What’s the January effect and which stocks could benefit in 2022?
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for 2022

It's been a wild year for technology stocks. Volatility has been the name of the game, but the tech sector remains one of the best starting points for investors seeking explosive long-term gains. To help provide some investing ideas that can position you to thrive next year, a panel of...
Motley Fool

Better Buy for 2022: Growth Stocks, Value Stocks, or Cryptocurrency

There are still growth stocks that trade at attractive levels and offer huge long-term upside. A changing economic backdrop could benefit value stocks. Established cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum have attractive risk/reward profiles. The New Year is here, and it's time to hit the ground running. How you allocate investment...
