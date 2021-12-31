ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Perth Pear by Dewar’s Scotch Whisky

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCocktail of the Week: The Perth Pear pays homage to Dewar’s birthplace, Perth in Scotland. It’s New Year’s Eve and, at the time of writing, further restrictions were looming as a result of a surge in Covid-19 cases. So, this week’s cocktail recipe has two measurements — one recipe serves 12...

Telegraph

Whisky investment is booming, but there's one word of caution

Earlier this month, a four-decanter lot of Glenfiddich single malt whisky from the 1950s went under the hammer for £830,000 at The Distillers One of One charity auction, setting a new world record for Glenfiddich sold at auction. At the same event, at Barnbougle Castle, near Edinburgh, a bottle of The Balvenie 1964 – one of the oldest expressions of Balvenie ever released - sold for £140,000, almost three times its lowest estimate of £50,000.
DRINKS
elitetraveler.com

An Expert’s Guide to Buying and Collecting Whisky

Everyone wants an easy guide to building the best whisky collection, but for the whisky connoisseur, collecting (and consuming) can be an intensely personal experience. “I think back to the dram I shared with my brother-in-law as he married my sister,” reminisces Tod L. Bradbury, head of rare and collectable whiskies at Justerini & Brooks. “It crystallizes a time and place in my memory and I think that’s what whisky collecting is all about – the joy of the dram, the joy of the people, and really finding what moves you.”
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Singleton Scotch Whisky Launches ‘The Course of a Feast’

The “Art of Feasting,” created by The Singleton Scotch Whiskies, is part of a recently announced new dining experience which distills the movements of guests throughout a dinner into a digital artwork. And the first of these new dining experiences, which will be popping up globally, took place...
RESTAURANTS
Person
Edwin Landseer
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Octomore 12.2

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Bruichladdich. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

It's 'whisky' not whiskey

Take a look back at when the leaves were green and on the trees. The George Dickel distillery is almost hidden in Cascade Hollow on highway 269 just outside Normandy in Tullahoma. It was founded by its namesake in 1878, who built the “whisky’s” (Scottish spelling) distinction by distilling it...
TULLAHOMA, TN
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Ardbeg 19-Years-Old Traigh Bhan (Batch 3)

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Ardbeg. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Pittyvaich

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Diageo. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
#Grain Whisky#Whiskies#Cocktail Recipes#Food Drink#Beverages#The Perth Pear#The Monarch Of The Glen
montecristomagazine.com

How Old Should An Aged Whiskey Get?

In 1951, in the final years of Clan Mackenzie’s stewardship, a thoughtful distiller at the Dalmore distillery near Alness in the Scottish Highlands thoughtfully laid down a single malt whisky in oloroso sherry casks. The distiller may have suspected that this particular whisky was destined for greatness. Casks that have held sherry, better than virgin oak or used bourbon barrels, impart a particularly gentle flavour to the liquor, allowing the whisky to age gracefully for a very long time.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Whiskey Of 2021

Despite slowdowns in many global industries, the whiskey world was alive and well in 2021. A plethora of new releases launched to great acclaim, and old favorites saw updates and restocks to please their loyal fans. Also, since it turns out whiskey might actually be good for you (in moderation, of course), what better time to become a liquor-aficionado than during a pandemic?
DRINKS
SPY

The Best Cheap Whiskey to Keep in Your Home Bar Cart

There are a lot of whiskeys out there to choose from, but the good news is you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent bottle. In fact, you really don’t have to spend more than 25 bucks on a bottle of bourbon or scotch that is good to drink on its own or mix up some cocktails with. Many of the longstanding distilleries in Kentucky, Scotland, and Canada have budget bottles available that are easy to find and taste pretty darn good. Here are 10 cheap bottles of whiskey that won’t run you more than $25 in most...
FOOD & DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon – Limited Edition (2021)

Angel’s Envy is a Port barrel-finished whiskey that’s impossible not to love, but its annual cask strength releases are treasures almost always worth tracking down. 2021 is no exception to the rule — though fans of this long-running series, which is now in its 10th installment — are likely to find that a (delightful) consistency from one vintage to the next (our strange experience in 2018 notwithstanding).
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Newcastle Brown Ale: The beer bottles staying full on New Year's Eve

Many a bottle will be opened to toast the new year, but for one group of beer lovers the cap will well and truly stay firmly on. Once brewed just a stone's throw from St James' Park, Newcastle Brown Ale's famous logo adorned the black and white shirt for several years and is just as well known around the world.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Single-Sourced Australian Rye Whiskeys

The Gospel Straight Rye Whiskey is a delectable whiskey that is unabashedly Australian in that it was made from carefully sourced local grains before being crafted and finished in Melbourne, making for a rye whiskey that has a complex flavor, spicy notes and a wonderfully balanced nose that makes it ideal for straight sipping, drinking on the rocks or being incorporated into cocktails.
DRINKS
Daily Beast

The Past, Present & Future of Gin

Gin has been a bartending fixture for hundreds of years and stars in countless famous cocktail recipes. On this special episode of Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk about gin’s roots and how the spirit has evolved and kept current for centuries—including during the modern cocktail renaissance. Sebastien Derbomez, manager of brand advocacy for William Grant & Sons, joins in on the discussion to explore where gin might head next and what parts of the world will help lead the category. This chat is inspired by entries found in the brand-new book The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails, which features more than 1,100 entries from 150 expert contributors.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Hendrick's Gin

Hendrick's Gin, launched in 1999 in Scotland, is a premier gin innovation. With a unique advertising style and flavor combination (rose petal and cucumber, anyone?), it's a popular drink for gin and gin-and-tonic enthusiasts. Even the famous Katz's Delicatessen in New York City became involved with Hendrick's Gin around, of all things, a pickle campaign. There's even a ... Gin Palace? And that's not even scratching the surface of many other truths waiting to be told. Like, there's a gaming chaise (not a joke) that's priced at a few thousand dollars. There's even a recipe for a drink in honor of the chair! If you think you know Hendrick's Gin, there's probably a lot more hidden beneath the surface (or within the bottle) that you can learn and discover about this fascinating brand and drink. Read on to see what else you can learn about the curious brand that is Hendrick's Gin.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Wine Pro: When Does an Open Bottle of Wine Go Bad?

There are some times when you crave a glass of wine, but not the whole bottle. But how can you tell if your opened bottle of wine is still good?. Wine is a very finicky thing, and if not treated right, your leftover vino might as well already be poured down the drain. To learn why some wines last a little longer than others and how to avoid a little waste, VinePair taked to Alisha Blackwell-Calvert CSW, an independent wine consultant in St. Louis.
DRINKS
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
themanual.com

Non-alcoholic Drinks to Have During Dry January

For many people, the holidays are a time of extra indulgence, social gatherings, and celebration, all of which can involve more imbibing than you’re used to or that feels healthy. Dry January offers an opportunity to reset and step away from alcohol for the month, which can do wonders for your health and give you a chance to re-examine your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS

