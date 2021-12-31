The Perth Pear by Dewar’s Scotch Whisky

Hendrick's Gin, launched in 1999 in Scotland, is a premier gin innovation. With a unique advertising style and flavor combination (rose petal and cucumber, anyone?), it's a popular drink for gin and gin-and-tonic enthusiasts. Even the famous Katz's Delicatessen in New York City became involved with Hendrick's Gin around, of all things, a pickle campaign. There's even a ... Gin Palace? And that's not even scratching the surface of many other truths waiting to be told. Like, there's a gaming chaise (not a joke) that's priced at a few thousand dollars. There's even a recipe for a drink in honor of the chair! If you think you know Hendrick's Gin, there's probably a lot more hidden beneath the surface (or within the bottle) that you can learn and discover about this fascinating brand and drink. Read on to see what else you can learn about the curious brand that is Hendrick's Gin.

