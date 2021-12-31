ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns 1st and Goal Report: A New Year but an Old Foe in Pittsburgh

By John Suchan
clesportstalk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome out there in social media this last week have complained that Browns defensive end Myles Garrett played poorly last week against the Green Bay Packers and that’s one reason the team lost. He does...

clesportstalk.com

clesportstalk.com

THE BEN ROETHLISBERGER CONSPIRACY THEORY

Let me preface this article by saying I hate Ben Roethlisberger. Not just for his vile personal actions, but simply because I am a Cleveland Browns fan and Pittsburgh sucks. The Browns face the Steelers on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and it does have some playoff implications. Here Big Ben talking about if this is his last game at the field:
clesportstalk.com

Browns Vs. Steelers, Why Am I Watching?

It’s the Browns vs. the Steelers, enough said. Last week the Browns lost a heart breaker to the Packers and the Steelers lost to my new second favorite team, (just kidding) the Chiefs. On Monday night the Cleveland Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hienz Field. It will most likely be QB Ben Roethlisberger’s last regular season home game and if two games go the Browns way on Sunday, the Browns playoff hopes will stay alive. So, what am I watching?
