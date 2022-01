A few years ago, Gartner made a prediction that by 2022, API attacks would become the most-frequent attack vector, causing data breaches for enterprise business applications. As we approach that timeframe, it turns out that this is one prediction that ended up to be true. Enterprises are more dependent on APIs than ever before and even though many enterprises are now focusing on API security, there are still significant API security gaps. The Log4j vulnerability is the most recent incident to spotlight these gaps — API endpoints that contain the vulnerability offer an attractive attack vector because many organizations have limited visibility over their API inventory and their APIs’ behavior.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO