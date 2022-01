Crude Oil yesterday settled up by 0.35% at 5703 as investors welcome signs the omicron variant is less severe than initially expected while fresh API data showed US crude inventories fell for a 5th consecutive week. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that OPEC+ has resisted calls from Washington to boost output because it wants to provide the market with clear guidance and not deviate from the policy on gradual output increases. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that OPEC+ group of largest oil producers has resisted calls from Washington to boost output because it wants to provide the market with clear guidance and not deviate from policy.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO