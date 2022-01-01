Diesel Boat Engine!

In a rather strange move, it appears that Tesla is warning customers interested in the 2021 Model 3 that the cars may come with battery packs from as early as 2017. Test and demo vehicles are sold as new, and a few of them have begun to pop up in the online store over the last week, as reported by Electrek. This might be due to the end of the year coming up, with Tesla aiming to boost its financials by minimizing its inventory.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO