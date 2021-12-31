ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White. I loved anything you played in on television. You were my favorite Golden Girl. You will truly be missed. Many years of beauty and bringing laughter and lifted spirits to many life’s and homes over the years. Miss Betty you will be missed by many. May you Rest In...

obituaries.mendocinobeacon.com

romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
#Whites#Miss Betty
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
HollywoodLife

Betty White Confirms She ‘Feels So Good’ Ahead Of 100th Birthday: ‘I’m So Lucky’

The actress will celebrate a century of life in a few weeks, and she said she was in good spirits before the milestone birthday. Betty White will turn 100-years-old on January 17, and the iconic actress seems super excited to celebrate a century on this earth. The Golden Girls star spoke about how happy she is to be approaching her next birthday, and some of the secrets to her success and longevity in a Tuesday December 28 interview with People.
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds Mourns Friend Betty White After Death At 99: ‘The World Looks Different Now’

Thank you for being a friend. Ryan Reynolds mourned the loss of his friend Betty White upon the news of her death at 99, saying “The world looks different now.”. Ryan Reynolds, 45, shared a heartfelt message on Dec. 31 after news his pal Betty White had passed away at 99. The actor tweeted, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
