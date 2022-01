Over the past few months, the burning question surrounding the Georgia football team has been the quarterback situation and whether Stetson Bennett can lead them to a championship. Unfortunately for Bennett, it’s a question that will linger until the Bulldogs play their final game. But if you ask the coaching staff, they are willing to make a change if needed, but right now it’s not warranted for the Orange Bowl against Michigan on Friday night, New Year’s Eve.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO