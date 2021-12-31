ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KY

Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Fayette, Nicholas by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-31 16:39:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 418 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges show heavy rainfall coverage is decreasing over portions of central and eastern Oahu. Additional rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour over the warning area. Flash flooding conditions are expected to continue in this area through the early morning hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waipio, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Mililani, Punaluu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Salt Lake, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Waimalu and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon through Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 04:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Wintry precipitation possible today Cold Wind Chills on the way too As colder air arrives, our chance of light precipitation may include patches of light freezing drizzle or light freezing rain for a brief time, upon the change over to snow before it ends. Ground temperatures are still warm, and amounts should be light, so most impacts are expected to be minimal. That said, as temperatures fall below freezing, and especially heading into the evening hours, when they will stay below freezing and get colder, there may be some potential then for light accumulations of snow, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. This dusting could potentially impact some untreated roadways or at least be cause for concern when driving. The best chance of encountering a light dusting looks to be in southern Kentucky along the Tennessee border, mainly along and south of a line from Murray to Hopkinsville. The cold air will plummet wind chills into the teens and 20s today, on their way to single digits and teens by the start of the work and school day on Monday.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WSAZ

Flood Watch update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a tumultuous 2021 with wild weather frequently close by if not here at home, the new year is getting off to a boisterous start. Overnight heavy rains have “trained” through the southern Coalfield region leaving behind swollen streams and high water in spots. So far the heaviest rains have stayed well south of the I-64 zone.
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Northern Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1000 PM EST. * At 951 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stephensville, or over Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cole City and Wildwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DADE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky Northeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky * Until 130 PM EST. * At 108 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Campbellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marion and northeastern Taylor Counties, including the following locations... Mannsville, Wooleyville, Spurlington, Bradfordsville, Phillipsburg, Salleetown and Merrimac. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Chelan County, Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Okanogan County LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY AND ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY .Increasingly gusty south winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy area tonight, Sunday and into Monday. Snow that is on the ground now, may blow some roads shut and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Our next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday evening and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Winthrop, Plain, Leavenworth, Methow, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Conconully, and Mazama. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Matanuska Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. Localized whiteout conditions possible due to blowing snow. * WHERE...Matanuska Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tie down small aircraft. Crosswinds may also cause issues for aircraft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase and spread into Wasilla through Saturday night and near the Knik Arm. Expect wind chill values from 15 below to 30 below zero with these winds Saturday night and Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions this evening and overnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain or drizzle, and sleet will transition to snow tonight. Snow totals were reduced from previous forecast due to a slightly delayed changeover to snow and drier air than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 03:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Dallas; Ouachita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Clark, north central Calhoun, southwestern Dallas and northern Ouachita Counties through 415 PM CST At 340 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bluff City, or 16 miles east of Prescott, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sparkman... Thornton Chidester... Whelen Springs White Oak Lake State Park... Amy Princeton... Ouachita Holly Springs... Reader Vaden... Hopeville Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Ramsey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Spalding by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 15:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Fayette; Spalding The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Flint River near Griffin Hwy. 16 affecting Fayette and Spalding Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Horton, Lovejoy, Americus, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Griffin Hwy. 16, Molena, Thomaston, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Flint River near Griffin Hwy. 16. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 16 or Newnan Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet and falling slowly. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 9.2 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Kanawha, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Clay; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Nicholas, east central Kanawha, southern Clay and north central Fayette Counties through 530 PM EST At 454 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Pratt, or 14 miles east of Charleston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clay, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt, Glen, Pinch, Bickmore, Swiss, Indore, Bentree, Drennan and Pond Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 20:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 0.5 inch of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bourbon, Harrison, Madison, Marion, Mercer, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bourbon; Harrison; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Woodford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky and SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following areas, in EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas, Scott and Woodford. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Washington. In SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Marion. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 201 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lexington, Richmond, Georgetown, Nicholasville, Winchester, Danville, Lawrenceburg, Versailles, Paris and Harrodsburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Spalding by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 15:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Fayette; Spalding The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Flint River near Griffin Hwy. 16 affecting Fayette and Spalding Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Horton, Lovejoy, Americus, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Griffin Hwy. 16, Molena, Thomaston, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Flint River near Griffin Hwy. 16. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 16 or Newnan Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet and falling slowly. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 9.2 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning. Target Area: Bourbon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Stoner Creek at Paris affecting Bourbon County. .Heavy rain from the past 24 hours will cause the river to rise. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stoner Creek at Paris. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water floods a few low roads on right bank of creek. At 20.0 feet, Water enter yards of homes downstream of water plant. Parts of the Garrard Park flood. At 22.0 feet, Water in the yards of homes along Taylor, Chambers, Stoner Avenues and Catherine Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM EST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 20.9 feet just after midnight tonight and then gradually decrease. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.0 feet on 03/02/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Washington; Woodford FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST/11 PM CST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky * WHEN...Until Midnight EST/11 PM CST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

