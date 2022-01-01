ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Arrest 3 Teens, 1 Escapes, After They’re Caught Pointing Guns Out Of Window Of Stolen Car In West Rogers Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 1 day ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police apprehended three teenagers in West Rogers Park Friday evening after they were spotted pointing handguns out of windows.

One suspect remained at large Friday night.

Police were called at 7:10 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Oakley Avenue after reports of several people pointing guns out of the windows of a dark-colored vehicle, police said. Officers found a car with the license plate number that callers provided, and determined it was stolen, police said.

Officers tried to pull over the car, but the driver did not stop, police said. The driver tried to escape, but ended up crashing into a gate.

Four occupants bailed from the car and ran off. Police apprehended three of the four suspects – who range in age from 16 to 17.

One of the suspects suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

Comments / 22

Frank58
20h ago

already 30 min into the new year...and Chicago already has problems.. how does it feel to have numbers back in the 1990 and earlier... over 800 dead. over 4600 shot.. city needs to wake up.

Reply
18
Joseph Hain
10h ago

SA Kim Foxx will have them back onto the streets, committing more violent crimes. It's what she does best.

Reply
7
itstime
8h ago

And they will all be released! But hey, at least people will have to show their papers to keep you safe

Reply
4
 

