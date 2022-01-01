ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sugar Bowl Preview: Lane Kiffin on winning culture, Brad Logan checks in from New Orleans

By Noah Newman
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yz517_0daHPule00

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( WJTV ) — In the video above hear from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin on the eve of the Sugar Bowl. Plus – Brad Logan of 24/7 Sports checks in from Canal Street with his prediction!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

High-scoring Ole Miss meets stingy Baylor in Sugar Bowl

Sugar Bowl: No. 6 Baylor (11-2, Big 12) vs. No. 8 Mississippi (10-2, SEC), Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: Mississippi by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Baylor leads, 1-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Possibly a top-10 ranking and conference pride. Baylor is the Big 12 champion and is matched up with the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Smith, Mississippi State beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 18 points and had a career-high five steals, Shakeel Moore added 15 points, five assists and four steals and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half Wednesday to beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Smith shot 5 of 8 from the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

USM Men’s basketball postpones weekend games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Men’s Basketball team has canceled its match ups on Thursday, December 30 and Saturday, January 1 due to COVID protocols. The USM Men’s team was set to play Western Kentucky on Thursday and Marshall on Saturday. No immediate decision has been made about the potential rescheduling […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Bowl#Weather#American Football#College Sports#24 7 Sports
WJTV 12

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
WJTV 12

SWAC updates basketball COVID protocols amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has updated its policy for men’s and women’s basketball games that are unable to be played due to COVID. New policy guidelines are as follows: Regularly scheduled basketball contests must be participated in if an institution has at least seven available players and at least one […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
City
New Orleans, LA
WJTV 12

Reeves encourages Mississippians to get booster shot amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) is encouraging Mississippians to get a COVID-19 booster shot amid a surge of new cases. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,885 new coronavirus cases, along with 11 additional deaths. If you would like to schedule an appointment, MSDH has more information at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Best private high schools in Mississippi

America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts and even before the United States was first established. The Roman Catholic Church in the 1700s started private schools in Florida and Louisiana while in New York (a former Dutch colony called New Amsterdam), the Dutch West India Company and Dutch Reformed Church set up […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

4,885 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,885 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 29, 2021. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 543,737 with 10,450 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Museum of Art closed through Jan. 7 due to COVID surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art will be closed beginning Thursday, December 30 until Friday, January 7. Museum staff said the closure is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The museum plans to reopen to the public again on Saturday, January 8 at 10:00 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Mississippi New Year’s party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said. One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting, according to police, who responded […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Children’s Museum celebrates 2022 with Noon Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) kicked off the New Year 12 hours early. Children, along with their parents, attended at the annual ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebration at the Jackson museum. The event featured a balloon drop and a dance party. “You can just tell the excitement in everyone’s eyes. They want […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Powerball Jackpot reaches $441M, Mega Millions reaches $221M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for the Wednesday, December 29 Powerball drawing is up to $441 million, and the jackpot for the Friday, December 31 Mega Millions drawing is up to $221 million. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the jackpot for the Thursday, December 30 Mississippi Match 5 drawing is estimated to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU updates protocol for spring 2022 semester amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) updated protocol for the upcoming spring 2022 semester amid a surge in COVID cases. All in-person classes will be held online from Monday, January 10 until Sunday, January 23. In-person classes will begin meeting again on Monday, January 24. Online classes will not see a change in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate possible shooting on Corley Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting. Officers responded to the scene on Corley Avenue Friday afternoon. One person was taken from the scene by an ambulance to the hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition at this time. WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy