Theater Review: Crowded Kitchen Players’ first ‘Noelle’ quite a story

Times News
 1 day ago

If it hasn’t happened to you yet, it will. It’s one of those inevitable things. “Noelle, a Christmas Cocktail in Two Acts,” written and directed by Ara Barlieb and co-produced by Barlieb and Pamela McLean Wallace, is funny, sad and worth seeing, not just for the superb acting, but for the...

www.tnonline.com

Boomer Magazine

‘Miserable Holiday Stories’: A Book Review

Whether your holidays are traditionally full of joy or filled with mishaps or squabbles, you can draw laughter and comfort – of a sort – from “Miserable Holiday Stories: 20 Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours!”. The short stories in this collection, all by Alex Bernstein,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Album Review: Ghost Stories by The Whitmore Sisters

Ghost Stories by The Whitmore Sisters, Featuring Bonnie Whitmore on Bass…. In December of 2021, I had the great pleasure of interviewing Bonnie Whitmore and one of the many topics we discussed in depth was her upcoming album “Ghost Stories”. You will definitely want to hear her take on this project (view here).
MUSIC
Cedar Valley Daily Times

STORIES FROM HOME; Concerts, crowds and other gatherings

Ten were crushed and trampled to death at an Astroworld Concert recently. The fans for this star are called “Ragers.”. I saw that kind of action from a safe space at the one and only rock concert I attended. The set-up was excellent. Chairs in neat rows on Carver-Hawkeye...
MUSIC
Press-Republican

P-R film review: P-R film critic watches ‘A Christmas Story’ for the first time

I grew up in an anti-’A Christmas Story’ home. I know, I know. Gasp all you’d like, but it’s true. Even last weekend, when I innocently told my Mom that I was writing “the Christmas story” that the Press-Republican writes every year, she scoffed, thinking that I meant I was watching “A Christmas Story.”
MOVIES
Bruce Brown
GeekTyrant

Theater Writers Commissioning Musical Sequel to WEST SIDE STORY Titled MARIA

A new musical is hitting the theater scene with the musical sequel Maria that is being commissioned by husband and wife duo Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, out of the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut. The story will focus on Maria from West Side Story and will pick up right after the final scene in the beloved classic musical.
THEATER & DANCE
whatsupnewp.com

Leno performs for another sold-out crowd at Firehouse Theater

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno returned to the Firehouse Theater Monday night, December 20th for the second night of 5 Nights of Leno. The part-time Newport resident kept the audience laughing with observational comedy that covered topics ranging from the absurdity of pharmaceutical marketing and modern devices to “New England compliments.”
NEWPORT, RI
holyokeenterprise.com

PC Players to present dinner theater and comedy show Jan. 14-16

Phillips County Players’ next dinner theater event is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16, at the Methodist Church fellowship hall, 230 E. Furry St., Holyoke. On Friday and Saturday, a dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the play at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for the dinner and play or just the play.
HOLYOKE, CO
ksl.com

Review: 'Sing 2' is a great family trip to the theater this holiday season

THE STAGE — If you're headed to the theater this holiday weekend with your family, my guess is you're headed to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which would not be a bad use of your time. But if you don't want to see it for the third time or just want something a little less superhero, then you have another option in the animated sequel "Sing 2."
MOVIES
#French
Addison Independent

Book review: A History of Wild Places — by Shea Ernshaw

Book review: A History of Wild Places — by Shea Ernshaw. The visceral and immediate start of this book — Travis Wren, a brooding loner, partially on the run himself, is a private investigator, of sorts, with a special skill he has the ability to see people when he lays his hands on objects that belong to them — had me in its grasp from the very start. A bit of his backstory is revealed as we follow along on his search for an award-winning author who has disappeared without a trace. At the time of this telling, she has been missing almost two years. Fast forward, or rather jump ahead, as three new characters, Bee, her sister Calla and Calla’s husband Theo, in alternate chapters, tell their story. Piece by piece, they discover a connection, hidden to what purpose at first they don’t know. The events that transpire in the book are wholly unexpected, and thrilling and slightly creepy as the secrets of a hidden community, created by people trying to live a simple life, are revealed. Part of what I found really intriguing about this book was the ending, neat, but not too neat. Of course, I won’t spoil that for you here but it’s definitely a book you want to read to the end.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Roll Call Online

The 2021 Political Theater year in review

It’s that time of the year, when podcasts like Political Theater do their year in review. It’s a helpful frame. But 2021 in retrospect looks a lot like 2020, an extension of something that started but did not finish. The bitter politics of 2020 crashed into the new...
ENTERTAINMENT
WLUC

2021 in Review: Top U.P. stories

This is a recording of the TV6 Late News. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. This is a recording of TV6 First Look. Family seeking support for son’s second bone marrow transplant. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. Couple...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
1011now.com

Lincoln theater prepared for holiday crowds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Every family has their own holiday traditions, and some just so happen to be at the local movie theater. Lisa Fryda, general manager of Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema, said the theater looks forward to having movie-goers back at the theater for the holidays. After COVID-19 threw a...
LINCOLN, NE
Times News

List of theater reviews in Lehigh Valley Press Focus in 2021

Following is a list of theater reviews published on the Lehigh Valley Press Focus website. The reviews are of area stage shows presented and seen in-person before audiences in theaters. The list includes the title of the play, theater group, date published and reviewer. To read a review, go to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Faizon Love Clears Up Controversy About Ice Cube & "Friday" Pay

There has been a ruckus over how much actors were paid for their features in the Friday franchise and it is a conversation that was introduced by Faizon Love. The actor portrayed "Big Worm" in the classic film and while speaking with Comedy Hype, he claimed that he was only paid $2,500. The public accused Ice Cube, who produced the movie, of robbing the actors, but the Rap icon came forward to say that all participants were paid to scale.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Peter Bergman Reveals the Medical Crisis That Sidelined Jack — Plus, ‘Good Stuff’ in Store

As The Young and the Restless viewers know, Jack recently left Genoa City on business. But what you might not have known is there was a reason behind the character’s sudden exit. In this week’s Soap Opera Digest, CBS vet Peter Bergman shared the news that he had to undergo emergency surgery after being diagnosed with a detached retina.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
RECIPES

