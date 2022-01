For the second day in a row, a veteran Maryland wide receiver has entered the transfer portal. This time it was senior Brian Cobbs heading elsewhere as a grad transfer. "I appreciate and love all of my teammates and coaches that I have developed bonds with during my time and the University of Maryland and will never forget the work that we put in to flip this program around. At this point in my career I have to make the best decision for myself, so I will be entering the transfer portal and I will use my extra year of eligibility as a grad transfer," he wrote on Instagram.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO