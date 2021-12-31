ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Donald Keeley Dowd

Frontiersman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Keeley Dowd, age 70, died this week of Leukemia in Seattle. It snowed in Seattle the day he died. Don was happy with his 70...

www.frontiersman.com

themonitor.net

Richard Donald “Don” Burns

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Donald “Don” Burns, 81, announces his peaceful passing Dec. 10, 2021 in Kaufman. Don was born in Newton, Mass., to Donald Burns and Elsie Nichols and an older sister Barbara Johnson, who all preceded him in death. Don...
DALLAS, TX
merrillfotonews.com

A merry Merrill Christmas

Just some of the many, many delightful lights and scenes around Merrill this Christmas season. So many more! Definitely worth going for a drive to tour all the holiday lights.
MERRILL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

LINDA BERG

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Linda Berg for the Sunshine Award. She is the best grandma ever! She helps with pick-up at daycare, she teaches how to make cookies, and helps take Henley and Charlie for dog walks. Everly Holstein.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Journal

Careful on the ice

It appears an ice fishing enthusiast, right, takes a spill on Sleepy Eye Lake Christmas Eve morning. A number of people fished on the ice and in temporary ice fishing shelters as temperatures topped 40 degrees Friday.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
State
Alaska State
Hungry Horse News

John Pemberton

John Pemberton, 84, of Columbia Falls, was born in Cass Lake, Minnesota on Aug. 15, 1937 and died in Kalispell on Dec. 12, 2021. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for the family.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Frontiersman

Prone to Wander

He was in trouble and he knew it. Flying over the Arctic, in the dead of night, wingtip-to-wingtip with six other jets, he felt tense, thirsty and exhausted. My husband shook his head at his foolishness. He knew being on-call to fly a jet to the other side of the world required some preparation, but there had been so many false starts that he had grown complacent. Surely this Sunday afternoon he would take off with the others, then come back and sleep in his own bed, as he had every night for the past two weeks. After all, he wasn’t one of the six primary pilots, just a lowly backup, in case something went wrong in-flight. They really didn’t need him. But the squadron leadership followed protocol: six jets were needed, so seven took off.
RELIGION
Park Record

Tom Kelly: Holiday memories with the family

It was a blustery day at Deer Valley. The winds were howling. Snow was just dumping from the heavens. Our bus up to Silver Lake was delayed. Most of the lifts were on wind hold. Fortunately, holiday guests were sleeping in late. For a while, Quincy Express was the only option. But we made memories.
PARK CITY, UT
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dive and bear it

COEUR d’ALENE — Doing the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day with friends sounded like a good idea to Alaina Freed. Until she ran into Lake Coeur d’Alene. “It felt kind of fun at first, but after like two seconds I couldn’t feel my legs and I got out and it was even colder,” the 10-year-old said.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 21 Online

New Years Day Barely Organized Hartley Run

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite today’s frigid cold temps, some Northlanders wanted to start 2022 surrounded by the Great Outdoors of Hartley Park in Duluth for The Barely Organized New Years Day Trail Run. An annual run meant for fun and starting the new year off right, runners, skiers, and snowshoers...
DULUTH, MN
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Worth Knowing: Finding an old Army buddy for old time’s sake

Have you ever wondered why midnight on New Year’s Eve is always marked by the same old Scottish song about remembering old friends, especially those we have forgotten? Eventually, we all long to see someone from our past, often someone who left their mark while just passing through. Perhaps that universal longing is what makes […] The post Worth Knowing: Finding an old Army buddy for old time’s sake appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA

