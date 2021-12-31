Donald Keeley Dowd

He was in trouble and he knew it. Flying over the Arctic, in the dead of night, wingtip-to-wingtip with six other jets, he felt tense, thirsty and exhausted. My husband shook his head at his foolishness. He knew being on-call to fly a jet to the other side of the world required some preparation, but there had been so many false starts that he had grown complacent. Surely this Sunday afternoon he would take off with the others, then come back and sleep in his own bed, as he had every night for the past two weeks. After all, he wasn’t one of the six primary pilots, just a lowly backup, in case something went wrong in-flight. They really didn’t need him. But the squadron leadership followed protocol: six jets were needed, so seven took off.

