Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Russell Wilson in his Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws during warmups before a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) meet in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Wilson has thrown for 2,639 yards (175.9 per game) while completing 224 of 345 passes (64.9%), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 154 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has attempted 34 of his 345 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In two matchups against the Lions, Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game, 12.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those matchups against the Lions.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 256.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 181 yards with two touchdown passes.

Wilson tacked on two carries for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry in the running game.

Wilson has thrown for 597 passing yards over his last three games (199.0 per game) and has a 58.1% completion percentage (50-of-86), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

