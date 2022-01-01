ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Russell Wilson in his Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws during warmups before a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) meet in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Wilson has thrown for 2,639 yards (175.9 per game) while completing 224 of 345 passes (64.9%), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 154 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has attempted 34 of his 345 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In two matchups against the Lions, Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game, 12.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those matchups against the Lions.
  • Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 256.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 181 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Wilson tacked on two carries for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Wilson has thrown for 597 passing yards over his last three games (199.0 per game) and has a 58.1% completion percentage (50-of-86), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

