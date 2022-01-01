Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Lockett in his Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

Tyler Lockett will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lockett has 65 catches on 99 targets, with a team-high 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 99 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 22.5% of the target share.

Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Lockett had 34 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 38.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Lions.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 30 yards.

Over his last three outings, Lockett has caught eight passes on 15 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

