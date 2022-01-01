ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Lockett in his Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Lockett has 65 catches on 99 targets, with a team-high 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Lockett has been the target of 99 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 22.5% of the target share.
  • Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Lockett had 34 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 38.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Lions.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 30 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Lockett has caught eight passes on 15 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

