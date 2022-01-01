ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBkkM_0daHHINi00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dak Prescott in his Week 17 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 3,928 yards (261.9 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 126 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 83 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Prescott threw for 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 97.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Prescott completed 71.8% of his pass attempts for 330 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Prescott has racked up 758 passing yards (252.7 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage (78-for-115) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has added 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Shares Crushing Injury News Following Loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday night. Mike McCarthy’s team might have lost a big piece in the process, too. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said postgame that the team fears wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
97.3 ESPN

Eagles vs Cowboys Flexed to Saturday Night Football

Next Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will now be on prime time on Saturday night. The league announced late on Sunday night that the contest between the two NFC East rivals will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. rather than the initially slated 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Cowboys robbed of fumble against Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys’ comeback bid was thwarted Sunday in part because of a brutal break late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys found themselves down three points with just under three minutes left in regulation against the Arizona Cardinals. They needed to force a three-and-out to even have a chance of getting the ball back, but things went wrong on first down. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds took the handoff and gained a couple yards, then had to stop awkwardly to make sure he didn’t go out of bounds and stop the clock.
NFL
FanSided

Michael Gallup injury: Jerry Jones gives brutal update on Cowboys wideout

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup left Sunday’s loss with a knee injury and fans feared the worst. Unfortunately, that seems to be the reality. Things went exceptionally poorly for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon as a huge matchup against the Cardinals with big-time playoff implications resulted in a pretty ugly loss. To make things worse, though, they also lost a key weapon with the postseason looming.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Star Blasts Referees Following Sunday’s Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. While the Cowboys didn’t play their best, especially on offense, one of the team’s star players felt the refs were at least partially to blame. Dallas was on the receiving...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Fox#The Dallas Cowboys#Dak Prescott Prop
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kellen Moore News

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly set to interview for an NFL head coaching job next week. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys OC is set to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job. Moore will reportedly virtually interview for the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
On3.com

Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence send warning to Arizona Cardinals

Suffice to say, Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys were not pleased with their performance on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys managed just 301 yards of total offense against the Cardinals, while committing 10 penalties for 88 yards, and turned the ball over once, which ultimately resulted in a comeback that fell just short. Dallas, which trailed at one point in the third quarter 22-7, scored 15 fourth-quarter points, but the Cardinals’ nailed a field goal on their penultimate drive to end the game 25-22.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy