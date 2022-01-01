Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dak Prescott in his Week 17 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 3,928 yards (261.9 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

He also adds 126 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 83 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Prescott threw for 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 97.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Prescott completed 71.8% of his pass attempts for 330 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.

He also carried the ball four times for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the ground.

Prescott has racked up 758 passing yards (252.7 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage (78-for-115) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has added 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

