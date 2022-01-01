ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lP50_0daHHHUz00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rashaad Penny in his Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Rashaad Penny will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Penny's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) square off in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Penny has racked up 389 yards (25.9 per game) on 71 attempts with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 2.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 342 times this season, and he's handled 71 of those attempts (20.8%).
  • The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Penny finished with zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 68.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Penny did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Lions.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 127.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Lions have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Bears, Penny carried the ball 17 times for 135 yards (7.9 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Penny has rushed for 311 yards (103.7 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

GM John Schneider has a message to Seahawks fans for 2022, and on Russell Wilson’s health

John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Big Lead

3 Most Likely Trade Destinations for Russell Wilson

Earlier this morning, Adam Schefter re-raised the possibility of Russell Wilson getting traded this offseason, saying "there is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season." With no first-round picks this offseason, the Seahawks clearly not in a position to win anytime soon and Wilson having already said he wants to win now, the odds are Wilson's time in Seattle is coming to a close.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Larry Brown Sports

Report sheds light on Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle

Russell Wilson has once again been the subject of trade rumors amid a disappointing season in Seattle, and signs continue to point to the Seahawks moving on from their franchise quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there is a “leaguewide feeling” that Wilson and Pete Carroll will not be together...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Detroit Lions#Fox#Detroit Penny
The Spun

Russell Wilson Posts Message Before Seahawks’ Final Home Game

This Sunday could very well be Russell Wilson’s last home game at Lumen Field. There’s a leaguewide feeling that Russell Wilson wants out of Seattle. Prior to kickoff, the Seahawks QB posted a video to his Twitter. “Home,” Wilson captioned the tweet. Noting how grateful he is and...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

NFL officials snuck an illegal challenge into Seahawks vs. Lions

There was a bit of an odd moment that probably went unnoticed from most fans watching the Week 17 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions, down 38-15 early in the third quarter, attempted an onside kick. They recovered it, giving a small chance of life at a comeback. Upon replay, though, it wasn’t clear if the Lions had legally recovered. The ball hadn’t traveled the 10 yards necessary for a clean recovery, but if a Seahawks player had touched it first, the Lions could legally cover, which is what the officials ruled on the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy