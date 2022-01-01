Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rashaad Penny in his Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Rashaad Penny will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Penny's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) square off in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny has racked up 389 yards (25.9 per game) on 71 attempts with three touchdowns.

He also averages 2.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 342 times this season, and he's handled 71 of those attempts (20.8%).

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Penny finished with zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 68.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Lions.

The Lions have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 127.3 yards per game.

This season the Lions have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Bears, Penny carried the ball 17 times for 135 yards (7.9 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Penny has rushed for 311 yards (103.7 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive