Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Gerald Everett in his Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

Before Gerald Everett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett has grabbed 44 passes (55 targets) for 422 yards (28.1 per game) and has four touchdowns this year.

Everett has been the target of 55 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his one matchup against the Lions, Everett's seven receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.

The 256.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Everett put together a 68-yard performance against the Bears last week on four catches (17 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

Everett has caught 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

