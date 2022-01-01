ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Gerald Everett in his Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett (81) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Before Gerald Everett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Everett has grabbed 44 passes (55 targets) for 422 yards (28.1 per game) and has four touchdowns this year.
  • Everett has been the target of 55 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
  • Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his one matchup against the Lions, Everett's seven receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
  • The 256.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Everett put together a 68-yard performance against the Bears last week on four catches (17 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Everett has caught 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

