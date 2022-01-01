Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Goff in his Week 17 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and quarterback Jared Goff celebrate after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Lions

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) meet the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has thrown for 3,007 passing yards this season (200.5 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage (311-of-464), throwing 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.

He has added 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.

The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In 10 matchups against the Seahawks, Goff averaged 256.1 passing yards per game, 149.6 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Seahawks.

The 284.3 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have conceded 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Over his last three games, Goff has collected 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) while going 45-for-65 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive