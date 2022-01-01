ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Goff in his Week 17 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and quarterback Jared Goff celebrate after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Lions

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) meet the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Goff has thrown for 3,007 passing yards this season (200.5 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage (311-of-464), throwing 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
  • He has added 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
  • The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Goff accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In 10 matchups against the Seahawks, Goff averaged 256.1 passing yards per game, 149.6 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Seahawks.
  • The 284.3 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Seahawks have conceded 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Over his last three games, Goff has collected 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) while going 45-for-65 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

GM John Schneider has a message to Seahawks fans for 2022, and on Russell Wilson’s health

John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
The Big Lead

3 Most Likely Trade Destinations for Russell Wilson

Earlier this morning, Adam Schefter re-raised the possibility of Russell Wilson getting traded this offseason, saying "there is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season." With no first-round picks this offseason, the Seahawks clearly not in a position to win anytime soon and Wilson having already said he wants to win now, the odds are Wilson's time in Seattle is coming to a close.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report sheds light on Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle

Russell Wilson has once again been the subject of trade rumors amid a disappointing season in Seattle, and signs continue to point to the Seahawks moving on from their franchise quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there is a “leaguewide feeling” that Wilson and Pete Carroll will not be together...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Posts Message Before Seahawks’ Final Home Game

This Sunday could very well be Russell Wilson’s last home game at Lumen Field. There’s a leaguewide feeling that Russell Wilson wants out of Seattle. Prior to kickoff, the Seahawks QB posted a video to his Twitter. “Home,” Wilson captioned the tweet. Noting how grateful he is and...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

NFL officials snuck an illegal challenge into Seahawks vs. Lions

There was a bit of an odd moment that probably went unnoticed from most fans watching the Week 17 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions, down 38-15 early in the third quarter, attempted an onside kick. They recovered it, giving a small chance of life at a comeback. Upon replay, though, it wasn’t clear if the Lions had legally recovered. The ball hadn’t traveled the 10 yards necessary for a clean recovery, but if a Seahawks player had touched it first, the Lions could legally cover, which is what the officials ruled on the field.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

