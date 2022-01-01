ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jamaal Williams in his Week 17 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) defend during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jamaal Williams, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has rushed for 536 yards on 129 carries (35.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He has tacked on 22 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has received 129 of his team's 379 carries this season (34.0%).
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Williams has averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 27.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams, in three matchups versus the Seahawks, has not run for a TD.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 114.6 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 77-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 19 times (averaging 4.1 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Williams has rushed for 77 yards on 19 carries (25.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

