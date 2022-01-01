ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ezekiel Elliott in his Week 17 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stiff arms Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 899 yards on 210 carries (59.9 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 210, or 49.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his two career matchups against them, Elliott has averaged 64.5 rushing yards against the Cardinals, 4.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Cardinals, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 113.7 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Elliott racked up 37 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught one pass for five yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Elliott has 134 yards on 37 carries (44.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He also has five catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

