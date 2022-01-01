Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ezekiel Elliott in his Week 17 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stiff arms Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 899 yards on 210 carries (59.9 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 210, or 49.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his two career matchups against them, Elliott has averaged 64.5 rushing yards against the Cardinals, 4.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Cardinals, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 113.7 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Elliott racked up 37 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught one pass for five yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Elliott has 134 yards on 37 carries (44.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He also has five catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

