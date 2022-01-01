ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzuEe_0daHH46n00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Sam Darnold in his Week 17 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass as New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) pursues during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sam Darnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 17 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Darnold leads Carolina with 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage this year (197-of-338) while throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 196 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
  • Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Darnold's 305 passing yards one matchup against the Saints are 116.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Saints.
  • The Saints are giving up 252.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9 percent) for 190 yards.
  • He added one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • Darnold has racked up 190 passing yards (63.3 per game) and has a 46.9% completion percentage (15-for-32) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Saints News

The New Orleans Saints just can’t catch a break this season. On Sunday, two key contributors who were questionable got downgraded to out. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Saints center Erik McCoy and safety Marcus Williams will be a no-go for New Orleans Week 17 game.
NFL
FanSided

49ers won’t be able to clinch playoff berth after Saints win

The 49ers had one easy Week 17 scenario to get into the playoffs, but half of that equation didn’t come true with the Saints beating the Panthers. In an ideal world, two things would have happened for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 as far as their 2022 playoff hopes are concerned.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
107 JAMZ

Saints Can Still Make The Playoffs And Here’s How

The New Orleans Saints are looking to get into the playoffs but it will be a tough road to get into the postseason. They helped their cause yesterday when they beat the Carolina Panthers 18-10 in the big easy. The win advanced them to 8-8 on the season going into...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The New Orleans Saints#Bank Of America Stadium#Fox#Nfc South#Caesars Superdome#New Orleans Darnold
The Spun

Saints Get Tough News Prior To Kickoff On Sunday

The New Orleans Saints got some tough news prior to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans announced on Sunday afternoon that the team will be without both Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams against the Carolina Panthers. McCoy and Williams are both dealing with an illness. The Saints will be without...
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Announces Plan For Panthers Starting Quarterback

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule appears to be sticking with his Week 17 starter. On Sunday, Sam Darnold started in the team’s loss against the Saints. And according to Rhule, that will be the case again for the season finale. During a Monday press conference, the Panthers coach told...
NFL
MIX 107.9

Panthers look to Sam Darnold again versus Saints

The Panthers are back to where they started the season at quarterback, with Sam Darnold set to start Sunday against the Saints. Coach Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will be ready if needed but did not say either way whether or not the former MVP would play. Darnold and/or Newton will no doubt have their […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Released Running Back On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints took down the Carolina Panthers over the weekend by a final score of 18-10. That kept the Saints playoff hopes alive with just one more game to go. Ahead of that final game, New Orleans received some positive news about its running back room on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

CJ Gardner-Johnson on Cam Jordan, Saints defense | Saints-Panthers Postgame

New Orleans Saints safety CJ Gardner-Johnson's post game interview following the Saints' Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 NFL season. CJ talks about the impact of the Saints' defense and the play of defensive end Cameron Jordan with 3.5 sacks.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy