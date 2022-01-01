Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Sam Darnold in his Week 17 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass as New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) pursues during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sam Darnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 17 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold leads Carolina with 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage this year (197-of-338) while throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 196 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.

Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Darnold's 305 passing yards one matchup against the Saints are 116.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Saints.

The Saints are giving up 252.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9 percent) for 190 yards.

He added one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Darnold has racked up 190 passing yards (63.3 per game) and has a 46.9% completion percentage (15-for-32) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive