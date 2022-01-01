Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Robby Anderson in his Week 17 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) tries to catch a pass between Atlanta Falcons free safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32), safety Duron Harmon (21) and inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Robby Anderson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 17 when Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has collected 459 yards on 44 catches with four touchdowns this season, averaging 30.6 yards per game on 99 targets.

Anderson has been the target of 99 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Anderson has averaged 48 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Saints, Anderson has not had a TD catch.

The Saints are giving up 252.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Anderson was targeted 10 times, totaling 58 yards on five receptions.

Anderson's 15 catches (30 targets) have netted him 171 yards (57.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

