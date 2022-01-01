ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Amari Cooper in his Week 17 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) looks on during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cooper has also chipped in with 768 yards on 60 catches and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times and puts up 51.2 receiving yards per game.
  • Cooper has been the target of 15.5% (90 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooper (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his one matchup against the Cardinals, Cooper's 79 receiving yards total is 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
  • Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals are giving up 225.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Cooper was targeted 11 times and picked up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooper has totaled 144 receiving yards (48.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 23 targets over his last three games.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

