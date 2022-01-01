Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Amari Cooper in his Week 17 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) looks on during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has also chipped in with 768 yards on 60 catches and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times and puts up 51.2 receiving yards per game.

Cooper has been the target of 15.5% (90 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.

Cooper (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his one matchup against the Cardinals, Cooper's 79 receiving yards total is 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cardinals.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals are giving up 225.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Cooper was targeted 11 times and picked up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooper has totaled 144 receiving yards (48.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 23 targets over his last three games.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive