Nashville, TN

Kane Brown, wife Katelyn welcome 2nd child

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Kane and Katelyn Brown Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, announced on social media Friday that they have welcomed their second child.

“New year, new family member,” Kane Brown wrote in a post on Instagram. “Welcome to the family Kodi Jane.”

He shared two images Friday, one with him posing by his smiling wife as she held their newborn and another with the baby in an outfit that read, “Hello world I’m Kodi.”

In a separate post, Katelyn Brown said the family was “blessed with another beautiful angel.”

Kodi Jane Brown was born Thursday in Nashville weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces, People reported. She was 20.5 inches long, according to the entertainment magazine.

The baby is the second for the Browns, who welcomed their daughter, Kingsley Rose, in October 2019, ET Online reported. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and celebrated their third anniversary in October, according to E! Online.

©2021 Cox Media Group

