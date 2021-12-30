ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Big Move

travelblog.org
 5 days ago

HELLO! Long time no see! Welcome back to the blog. I’m not sure if a "travel" blog still stands because now I’ll be living in another country rather than holidaying, but I’m sure we’ll be doing plenty of travelling so, just personally, I think it still counts. I was umming and...

www.travelblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
travelblog.org

Arrived in Barbados

Well we have arrived at last into Barbados. You will never know how many hoops we have had to jump through. Even down to when we were supposed to board and the tannoy says we are waiting to see if the captain has tested positive!!!! However, that is all in the past now as arrived at the hotel and first thing, well nearly the first thing, as had to unpack my dresses and hang them up and guess what realised Mike only has one hanger left - well princess or what never said I was anything else, ha ha, we had a swim in the sea and a few beers and a bite to eat.
WORLD
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
travelawaits.com

9 Things That Surprised Us About Moving Abroad

Moving abroad is a big decision. It involves many details, making arrangements, doing lots of paperwork, and learning to be flexible. We took plenty of time, diligently did our homework, tried to anticipate challenges before they arose, and executed our detailed plan when it was time for us to make our move to Portugal. Even so, there were a few things that surprised us about moving abroad. Here are some of the most interesting surprises that we experienced.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Travel Change

Not much to blog about here either. The entire day was spent taking back the rental car and changing our flight. For the last 24 hours United kept texting and e-mailing that severe weather was causing flight delays and cancelations. So, we just decided to go to the airport (had to take the car there anyway) and see if we could get a different flight.
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Move#Big Scary#Guns
travelblog.org

2022- A Year of Changes?

This is my second winter of non-travel. The New Year came in like a lamb - unseasonably warm (15 degrees in some places) and I was actually in bed but awake at Midnight and watched the fireworks over the Thames on my laptop. Kenji sent a New Year message , and Stevie in Tokyo and Maureen in Worcester.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
LIFESTYLE
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23" Set To Drop Soon: Photos

The iconic Air Jordan 4 is back with a bang, introducing another upcoming colorway as the 2021 sneaker-calendar year begins to wrap up. This time in a new infrared and dark grey color pattern, Jordan's fans and sneakerheads alike will have an opportunity to cop the latest in the Jordan 4 collection, as the "Infrared 23" nears its upcoming release.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
Decider.com

‘And Just Like That’ Explains Willie Garson’s Death: A Big Move to Tokyo?!

The new storyline came during the fourth episode of the Sex and the City revival, which dropped today on HBO Max. Carrie was back in her old Upper East Side apartment after finally selling the one she shared with late husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth). While she was there, she noticed an envelope resting by her bed, and after opening, it was revealed to be a goodbye letter from Stanford.
TV SERIES
614now.com

Popular Columbus restaurant owner passes away

Columbus has lost a beloved restaurant owner. Gary Shyu, owner of the Grove City establishments China Bell Restaurant and The-Hole-in-One Lounge, passed away on Dec. 25 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Shyu was 63 years old. Both of Shyu’s concepts are located at 1947 Stringtown Rd. (The-Hole-in-One is situated inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Carrie Wynn

Moving On From An Ex Is Difficult

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy