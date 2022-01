In a year when a new President was sworn in, billionaires vied to conquer the skies, and extreme weather swept across the US, there has been no shortage of remarkable news footage capturing another extraordinary year.The year started with a bang back in January, with the Capitol riot that attempted to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Weeks after the pandemonium, Mr Biden was ultimately sworn in as 46th President of the United States, officially making Donald Trump a one-term president.Alongside Lady Gaga’s powerful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner was Bernie Sanders’ now-iconic knit mittens, and...

