Louisiana and 24 other states are suing the Biden administration over mask mandates for children and vaccine requirements for staff Head Start programs. "Like all of his other unlawful attempts to impose medical decisions on Americans, Biden’s overreaching orders to mask two-year-olds and force vaccinate teachers in our underserved communities will cost jobs and impede child development," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement Tuesday. "If enacted, Biden’s authoritarianism will cut funding, programs, and childcare that working families, single mothers, and elderly raising grandchildren rely on desperately."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO