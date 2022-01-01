Healthy Geezer: Many reasons for causing xerostomia

If you want good eyesight, you’d better eat your carrots. That’s what we’ve all been told anyway. However, while carrots are good for our eyes, they aren’t the only foods to promote eye health. Vision impairment affects more than 4.2 million Americans ages 40 and older. Age-related eye diseases are the leading cause of blindness and impaired vision in the U.S. Some of the most common eye diseases are age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. While age is a leading risk factor and one we cannot control, we can control lifestyle risk factors, such as smoking, excess alcohol intake, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO