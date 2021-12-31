ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Transfer OL Polgar commits to Missouri

By Anthony Kristensen
The Press
The Press
 1 day ago

Buffalo transfer center Bence Polgar committed to Missouri, he announced via Twitter on Friday. Polgar started...

