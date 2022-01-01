ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Kyle Shanahan still 'holding out hope' Jimmy Garoppolo can start vs. Texans

By Zachary Links
 1 day ago
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's status for Sunday's game remains up in the air. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have listed Jimmy Garoppolo as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Texans, as Matt Barrows of The Athletic notes. But, for what it’s worth, head coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s still “holding out hope” for Garoppolo being able to start.

Garoppolo is dealing with a Grade 3 sprain, rather than a fracture, according to Shanahan. That at least gives the quarterback some chance of suiting up as the Niners push for a postseason berth.

“I’ve been told he does not need surgery right now,” said Shanahan, via Cam Inman of the East Bay Times. “To clear that up, (sprain) is way it was worded to me, he has a Grade III sprain. Reason they never mentioned to me a fracture it doesn’t have much to do with the sprain; it pulled off a fleck of the bone.”

Garoppolo suffered the injury during the second quarter of Thursday’s game, a 20-17 loss to the Titans. If he can’t go this week, rookie Trey Lance will be in line for his second start and his first since Week 5.

So far this year, Garoppolo has gone 8-6 in 14 starts, completing 68% of his throws for 3,494 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Lance, meanwhile, went 15-of-29 for 192 yards and one interception in his start, a low-scoring loss to the Cardinals.

The Niners control their own destiny in the wild-card race, so wins over the Texans and Rams would punch their ticket to the playoffs.

