ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 CFP championship preview: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs prediction

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umhZn_0daGz88i00

The stage is set for the 2022 CFP championship game, with an SEC Championship Game rematch of the Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs. Check out our CFP national championship preview, prediction and game info below.

When is the CFP championship game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ngi45_0daGz88i00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 college football national championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here’s where and when to watch the CFP championship game.

  • When: Monday, January 10 at 8 PM EST
  • TV: ESPN
  • Spread: Georgia -2.5
  • Over/Under: 52.5 points
  • Moneyline: Georgia (-150), Alabama (+125)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSSkJ_0daGz88i00
Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

CFP championship outlook: Alabama Crimson Tide

Examining Alabama’s high-powered, balanced offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEvRl_0daGz88i00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

When Alabama lost to Texas A&M, meant wondered if it would be a fatal blow to the program’s playoff hopes. After narrowly escaping with victories over LSU and Auburn, doubts surrounding the Crimson Tide as a championship contender became even more prominent.

But for the sixth time since the CFP championship was introduced, Alabama will be competing for a national title. There’s plenty of credit to go around, with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young generating plenty of praise, but this is an attack capable of scoring in bunches however it wants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4Zv2_0daGz88i00 Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2022: Bryce Young, Tyler Van Dyke among 2022 Heisman Trophy candidates

We’ve seen this team’s ability to dominate via the ground or through the air in key moments. Unsurprisingly, it’s all led to one of the best offenses in college football.

  • Alabama Crimson Tide offense stats : 0.545 points per play (6th), 92.45% red-zone scoring rate (9th), 500.9 total ypg (4th), 55.06% third-down conversion rate (1st in FBS), 9.3 yards per pass (6th), 5.0 touchdowns per game (5th)

In the SEC Championship Game, Young stole the show. After the Crimson Tide were held off the scoreboard in the first quarter, Young came through with three second-quarter touchdowns and four scoring drives in a 14-minute span. That ability to score early isn’t a fluke. Entering the CFP Semifinal, Alabama averaged 23.4 points per first half this season.

While Young wasn’t quite as dominant against Cincinnati, finishing under 200 passing yards for the first time this season, he still racked up three touchdowns. It was clear the Crimson Tide missed John Metchie ( torn ACL ), with no receiver topping 70 yards against Cincinnati. But the emergence of Brian Robinson Jr. is far more important.

The senior delivered a quiet 1,000-yard, 14-touchdown season in the regular season. But he came alive against Cincinnati, delivering the best playoff performance ever by an Alabama running back. He turned 26 carries into 204 rushing yards, all against a Bearcats’ front that allowed just 3.4 ypc this season and 91 rushing ypg in the last three contests.

It’s a credit to the Crimson Tide’s offensive line, which is playing its best football at the right time. That all bodes well for a CFP championship matchup against Georgia.

Will Anderson leads improving Alabama defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qPjU_0daGz88i00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting , Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson is the best defensive player in college football. He finished second in the FBS in sacks (15.5) and led the nation in tackles for loss (29), leading the way for a defense that improved as the season went on.

Alabama’s defense is the only reason this team came back in the Iron Bowl. Auburn converted just 27.7% of its third-down attempts and managed just 137 total yards, averaging 0.6 yards per rush and 5.3 ypa through the air. The momentum that carried into the SEC Championship Game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073ie4_0daGz88i00 Also Read:
Highest-paid college football coaches 2021: Nick Saban cashes in with huge bonuses

Against Georgia, the Crimson Tide’s pass rush dominated. While Stetson Bennett was only sacked three times on more than 50 dropbacks, he was also under constant duress. Anderson generated nine pressures, the most by any opponent against Georgia since 2016, which proved crucial in Bennett’s two interceptions.

With additional time to prepare for Cincinnati, Alabama controlled the flow of the game once more. While the Bearcats possessed the football for 26 minutes, they did nothing during that time. After a 13-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a field goal, the Bearcats finished with 84 total yards on their final nine possessions.

  • Alabama Crimson Tide stats vs. Cincinnati: 144 total yards allowed, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass deflections

Looking ahead to the Georgia matchup, Saban should remain confident in his group. Alabama stuffed Georgia’s rushing attack consistently, holding James Cook and Zamir White to 65 rushing yards on 18 carries (3.6 ypc).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUVmF_0daGz88i00 Also Read:
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools

Alabama will need to do a better job containing tight end Brock Bowers, who racked up 10 receptions and 139 receiving yards in the SEC title game. But if they can consistently pressure Bennett, his mistakes will decide the game.

CFP national championship overview: Georgia Bulldogs offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4nah_0daGz88i00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A rough SEC Championship Game did no favors to Stetson Bennett’s reputation. While the former walk-on recorded 340 passing yards and three touchdowns, he also threw 19 incompletions, took three sacks and threw two costly turnovers. But that was an outlier performance.

Entering the CFP Semifinal, Georgia’s quarterback held a strong 64.1% completion rate with a 24-7 TD-INT ratio and a 176.8 passer rating. Those numbers aren’t inflated by beating up on bad competition. Against top-25 opponents, Bennett held a 161.4 passer rating, averaging 8.9 ypa with an 8-2 TD-INT ratio. He also performed well against the SEC, completing 62.7% of his attempts with a 155.6 passer rating.

While Bennett has fewer marquee names around him than Bryce Young, Georgia’s offense doesn’t lack playmakers. Brock Bowers, arguably the best tight end in college football, quickly became a star in his freshman season. The former four-star recruit opened up the CFP Semifinal with a touchdown, his 12th of the season.

We’ve already seen that Alabama lacks the skill players to cover Bowers in the middle of the field. It’s made even more difficult because of running back James Cook. The brother of NFL star Dalvin Cook, Georgia’s senior all-purpose back is a modern offensive weapon.

  • James Cook stats (2021): 619 rushing yards, 157 receiving yards, nine total touchdowns

Like his older brother, James is a natural pass-catcher. He can run routes out of the backfield, giving him space to get open on wheel routes, or he can operate out of the slot. He hasn’t been featured heavily this season as a receiving threat, but he showed against Michigan that he must be accounted for at all times.

Cook and Bowers are two of the biggest threats that Alabama’s defense will have to contain. But wide receiver George Pickens could also be an X-factor in the CFP championship game. He underwent surgery for a torn ACL in March and just returned to action on Nov. 27. Now 10 months removed from the injury and gaining more confidence in his surgically repaired knee, the 6-foot-3 receiver is a name to watch against Alabama’s secondary.

As for the battle in the trenches, Georgia simply needs to plat at the level we saw during the regular season. The Bulldogs allowed the fifth-lowest sack rate (3.4%) in 2021, with the SEC Championship Game being an outlier.

The best defense in college football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCxZb_0daGz88i00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Bennett, the Alabama game damaged Georgia’s reputation defensively. The Bulldogs couldn’t get to Bryce Young, failing to record a sack on 44 pass attempts. It resulted in the Crimson Tide tacking up 421 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25W81D_0daGz88i00 Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2021

But there’s plenty of reason to think the Bulldogs’ defense fares better in the CFP championship. If you eliminate the one-game sample, the stats from the regular seasons showcase one of the best defenses in college football in the last five years.

Georgia Bulldogs defense stats (regular season)

  • Opponents’ third-down conversion rate: 33.7%
  • Opponents’ red-zone attempts per game: 1.8, second-fewest in FBS
  • Opponents’ average points per first half: 2.6, lowest in FBS
  • Georgia Bulldogs run defense: 2.5 yards per rush allowed, second-lowest in FBS
  • Georgia’s sack rate: 10.27%, sixth-highest in FBS
  • Opponents’ first downs per game: 13.6, second-fewest in FBS

This also won’t be the same Alabama offense. While Jameson Williams finished as the leading receiver in the first meeting, racking up 184 yards and two touchdowns, plenty of that damage happened because Georgia also had to account for John Metchie III. But Alabama’s second 1,000-yard receiver will miss the championship game. making it easier to game plan for Bill O’Brien’s scheme.

Georgia’s fans should also expect better results in the trenches. The Bulldogs’ front seven is outstanding, with two first-team All-America team selections Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean), one second-team selection (defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt) and future NFL defenders Channing Tindall and Jalen Carter.

Pass protection isn’t a strength for Alabama. The Crimson Tide ranked 72nd in sack rate (6.75%), allowing Young to be sacked 33 times this season. Importantly, 19 of those sacks came against three opponents (Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M).

Georgia can shift safety help towards Williams, forcing Young to rely heavily on receivers that he doesn’t have great chemistry with. If the Bulldogs can pair that with dominance from the defensive line, there is a clear path to victory.

CFP championship preview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNqDa_0daGz88i00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Anyone expecting a blowout in the CFP championship will be disappointed. Losing Metchie is a significant blow for Alabama’s offense and we saw the effects it had against the Bearcats. The Crimson Tide’s offensive line is also a concern, especially against the best front seven in the FBS.

  • Nick Saban vs Kirby Smart record: 0-4

But the Crimson Tide have two clear advantages. First, Bryce Young is a significantly better quarterback than Bennett. It gives Alabama a distinct edge, especially if this matchup comes down to the final drives. The other advantage is found on the sidelines, with Saban’s history of preparing his players for big games and dominating opponents coached by his former assistant important factors in this contest.

Fans should expect a close game that will come down to the fourth quarter. But when the final whistle blows, thanks to a late scoring drive led by some clutch throws by Young, Saban will further cement his legacy as the best college football coach ever with his eighth championship.

  • CFP championship prediction: Alabama 31, Georgia 27

More must-reads:

Comments / 10

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
AL.com

Greatest football team not coached by Saban

David Sher’s ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnists is Norman Jetmundsen. In the country as a whole — and certainly in Alabama — college football is tantamount to a religion. It’s what people read, write, watch, talk and argue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Georgia Bulldogs have a stats problem

Based on team stats, the Georgia Bulldogs appear confused about how to stop the Alabama football offense. With only one game left in the 2021-22 season (yes, there is an additional meaningless bowl game as well) season stats don’t much matter. Using stats from games against common opponents can...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
ESPN

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett says it's not his job to be a savior by winning a national championship

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett grew up in the state and is well aware that the Bulldogs haven't won a national championship in 41 years. But Bennett, a senior from Blackshear, Georgia, insists the No. 3 Bulldogs won't be carrying that burden when they play No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Jan. 10 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App).
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
tdalabamamag.com

Remembering the day Nick Saban arrived to save the University of Alabama program possibly forever

Alabama football has carried importance since Wallace Wade coached it to three national championships in 1925, 1926, and 1930. Frank Thomas continued the success with championships in 1934 and 1941 before Paul “Bear” Bryant lifted the University of Alabama to national prominence. Bryant’s era brought magic in the 1960s and 1970s, as the Crimson Tide won six national championships. Eugene “Gene” Stallings added another trophy to the case in 1992, but the “Roll Tide” mantra became difficult after him. Alabama would endure 15 years without a national title from 1993 to 2008.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Honest Admission

You can count Alabama head coach Nick Saban among the many higher-ups in college football who isn’t exactly eager to see the College Football Playoff expanded. Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban dismissed the idea that adding more teams would mitigate the number of blowouts in the College Football Playoff. He said that the current College Football Playoff already features the four best teams and can’t see the logic to adding lower-ranked teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett receives hometown hero shoutout from Blackshear Elementary

Stetson Bennett is a homegrown product for the Georgia Bulldogs, and the people of Blackshear, Georgia are letting him know that they support their own hometown hero leading Georgia to the national championship. Bennett got the marquee sign treatment at Blackshear Elementary School, with a statement that read, “We love...
BLACKSHEAR, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates injury status of Brock Bowers as Nick Saban labels Georgia tight end as ‘one of the premier players in college football’

When Kirby Smart was asked about freshman tight end Brock Bowers on Monday, he spent time assuring reporters that Bowers was fine. It was learned after Georgia’s star tight end has been dealing a shoulder injury that will require further attention after the season. But for next Monday’s game against Alabama, Georgia will have Bowers available.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Gridiron Football#American Football#Cfp#Sec#Espn#Texas A M#Lsu#Heisman Trophy#Heisman Watch#Fbs
CBS Sports

Nick Saban on College Football Playoff expansion preventing blowouts: 'I don't know how that adds up'

College Football Playoff expansion has been a hot topic since the format's inception in 2014, and it became scorching late Friday night when No. 3 Georgia polished off No. 2 Michigan 34-11 on the heels of No. 1 Alabama dispatching No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the national semifinals. It was the second straight season that both national semifinal matchups featured double-digit outcomes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wtvy.com

One week out, Crimson Tide and Bulldogs prepare to lock horns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTVY) - One week away from a National Championship clash in Indianapolis, both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their monumental rematch. “I think it’s pretty obvious that we’re very, very proud of our team, all the people who have worked hard throughout the course...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJBF

Smart, Georgia trying to stop skid against Saban, Alabama

By JOHN ZENOR  (AP) – The Georgia Bulldogs aren’t the only team having a tough time beating fellow Southeastern Conference powerhouse Alabama. They’re just the only one that gets another shot in the season’s biggest game. The No. 3 Bulldogs have the kind of talent-rich roster that appears built to give the top-ranked Crimson Tide […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
92.9 The Game

Georgia's Dean, Cook flying up NFL draft boards

Several Georgia players had standout performances, most notably linebacker Nakobe Dean and running back James Cook–both entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Their play so impressive that ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay took notice.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy