Psst… 9 Denver Brunch Spots to Celebrate New Year’s Day 2022

New Year's Day is a tricky holiday to celebrate. If you're planning to throw a party, it's safe to assume that a number of guests were up celebrating into the wee hours the night before, so they may not be in the mood for another evening bash. You could do a big midday meal a la Christmas or Thanksgiving, but this may be more suited to an intimate family gathering. If your intent is to launch into the new year surrounded by all your nearest and dearest, and maybe even a casual acquaintance or two, then a holiday brunch may be your best bet. You could even time it to coincide with the Tournament of Roses Rose Parade –- unless you live on the West Coast, that is, since such an early party start may be pushing things a bit.
