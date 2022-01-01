Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Books You Liked Reading This Year?

You finished reading a book. Now what? Whether you liked it, hated it, or were anywhere in between you can review the book. I’m not talking about you having to become a blogger (unless you want to) or having to write school taught reviews. It can be a sentence! Or maybe your thoughts are a page long. It’s all good and it’s all welcome. There are quite a few benefits of reviewing every book you read, for you and the book (the author).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO