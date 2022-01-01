ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Books You Liked Reading This Year?

 1 day ago

If you like scat and cannibalism, the Culture series is for you!. Seriously the book I picked up started with someone imprisoned in a sewer having toilets flushed all around...

moneyweek.com

Six of the most interesting books I read in 2021

I love reading other people's "book of the year" sections, but I don't tend to do book reviews myself. Why? Bluntly, I'm a slow reader. I find that the problem with most books is that the best bits are in the detail. If you try to skim that stuff, you get nothing but surface ideas, and everyone has those ideas, so they're not worth anything.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

The Benefits Of Reviewing Every Book You Read

You finished reading a book. Now what? Whether you liked it, hated it, or were anywhere in between you can review the book. I’m not talking about you having to become a blogger (unless you want to) or having to write school taught reviews. It can be a sentence! Or maybe your thoughts are a page long. It’s all good and it’s all welcome. There are quite a few benefits of reviewing every book you read, for you and the book (the author).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Occamic
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: This year, put ‘A Book on Every Bed’

Dear Readers: Every year at Christmastime, I ask readers to put “A Book on Every Bed.” I do so in memory of my mother, Jane, whose weekly trips to our town’s library always yielded armloads of books. In our household, we went without some things that other families had, but we always had books in abundance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WAVY News 10

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FanSided

Do you need to re-read the other Outlander books before Bees?

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone is out, but you’re not done with your re-read of the other Outlander books. Do you need to complete the re-read?. You want to get done with your re-read of the previous Outlander books so you can jump to Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. The problem is you’ve not got enough time, and you’re fed up of trying to avoid all the spoilers posted online.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

To Get Into this Stunning Hidden Library You’ll Need to Read a Book

It’s easy to miss the Archiginnasio, lost as it is amidst the earthen red labyrinth of porticoes, churches, and Renaissance palazzi that make up Bologna’s sprawling centro storico. But follow the arcaded street left of the Basilica of San Petronio until you reach a gap in the porticoes where a passage leads inwards to a wide courtyard. This is the unassuming entrance to one of Italy’s greatest libraries, and the latest selection for Beast Travel’s once a month series on the World’s Most Beautiful Libraries.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bookriot.com

Why It’s Okay if You Didn’t Read This Year (and What to Do About It)

If you’re anything like me, you’re staring at your Goodreads challenge or reading wishlist for the year and feeling a little guilty about how little you read. Each year I feel so hopeful for the number of books I’m going to read. And then it gets to the end of the year, and my book tally is not where I want it to be.
RECIPES
KXLY

What Christmas was like the year you were born

On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the British and German troops before they returned to their respective sides at dusk and continued fighting.
CELEBRATIONS
simplesimonandco.com

2021 Book List: What I Read…

I love to read almost as I love to make quilts. Actually one of my favorite things to do is to make quilts while I listen to a book. Below is a list of the books that I read in 2021 as well as which reads were my favorites and least favorites.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Law.com

'I Read a Book on It': What Does It Take To Be an Expert?

In the state of New Jersey, under the New Jersey Design Services Act, architects and only architects, not engineers, are permitted to design buildings intended for human use, occupancy and habitation. In one of my recent cases, in which I testified as an expert, a young lady tripped on the...
POLITICS
News Slashdot

What Were Slashdot's Most Popular Stories of 2021?

Another 12 months gone by, and with it nearly 8,000 new Slashdot headlines — so which ones drew the most views?. Two of this year's most-visited stories involved Linus Torvalds. (Although one just reported Torvalds "Tells Anti-Vaxxer To Shut Up On Linux Mailing List.") Another story in April found Torvalds saying Rust was at least closer to use in Linux kernel development — while also calling C++ "a crap language."
ENTERTAINMENT
Refinery29

R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This January

When things look increasingly scary outside, many people turn to tried and true coping mechanisms to get them through. For some that includes curling up under a blanket with a warm drink, for others it means getting outside into nature and for others still it's being whisked away on a journey through the power of a good book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: The perfect suspense novel to kick off your reading year

- - - "The Latinist" is ingenious in its sinister simplicity. In the opening pages of Mark Prins's novel, Tessa Templeton, a Ph.D. candidate in classics at Oxford, discovers that her mentor has written a recommendation letter that damns her with faint praise, torpedoing her chances of securing an academic job. His motive? Obsession. Professor Christopher Eccles wants to keep Tessa close to him, toiling as an adjunct. He's the ultimate "Professor of Desire."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

What Is Your Reading Plan for 2022? Mine Surprised Me

Instead of going for speed or quantity when reading, why not slow down?. Closer, deeper reading becomes a treat in itself. One of my goals for 2022 is to….read less. I know, I know, most people want to read more, and I’ve always been one of them, following the “So many books, so little time” motto. But my new maxim is “Less can be more.” And I think I'll be happier because of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SPY

The 14 Best Book Lights To Keep You Reading Long Into the Night

Reading before bed is one of the best ways to unwind at the end of a long day. Whether you’re making your way through a classic or catching up on the latest crime thrillers, books allow your mind to escape the events of the day without overstimulating the way screens can. But of course, being able to actually see the page is crucial. That’s where the best book lights come in. Book lights allow you to read your favorite books without having to turn on your overhead light or nightstand lamp. Nightstand lamps can be overly bright as you’re winding down,...
LIFESTYLE
colchestersun.com

What to Read: 2 adult fiction books perfect for winter reading

Is a biweekly column written by librarians at the Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester. Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders, Adult Fiction — 2017. Saunders’ highly original novel takes place in a cemetery during a single evening in 1862. Abraham Lincoln’s 11 year-old son, Willie, has just died. Lincoln, overcome with grief, returns to his son’s crypt and cradles Willie’s body in his arms. The president is unaware of an entire community of ghosts who watch him mourn. The ghosts are all lingering in the “bardo,” a transitional stage between life and death. Trapped in their unresolved lifetime issues, they are in denial about their own deaths, referring to their corpses as “sick-forms” and their coffins as “sick-boxes.”
COLCHESTER, VT

