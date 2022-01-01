ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Plans To Capture CO2 From Coal Plants Wasted Federal Dollars, Watchdog Says

slashdot.org
 1 day ago

France has been slowly drowning under the rising costs and logistical headaches of their heavily subsidized civilian nuclear program for decades. [researchgate.net]. Reprocessing has failed to be the silver-bullet solution to nuclear waste management advocates claim it...

slashdot.org

24/7 Wall St.

The Country Increasing Emissions the Fastest

“Emissions” have become an environmental buzzword. CO2 emissions are a primary culprit in the trend of rapid global warming. The problem is so severe that governments have joined together to cut these emissions. The Paris Agreement is the most visible of these. And, in the U.S., President Biden has set a goal to reach carbon […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Generates the Most Plastic Waste

The world is awash in plastic, primarily for two reasons. The first is that plastics are used in so many products. The other is that it can take centuries, or longer, to break down in the environment. Plastic will simply not go away. Plastic does get recycled, one means to keep it “useful” instead of […]
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has pulled the plug on three of its last six nuclear power stations as it moves towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power as it turns its focus to renewables. The government decided to speed up the phasing out of nuclear power following Japan’s Fukushima...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has drawn up plans to label some natural gas and nuclear energy projects as "green" investments after a year-long battle between governments over which investments are truly climate-friendly. The European Commission is expected to propose rules in January deciding whether gas and nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
@JohnLocke

Time for Renewable Energy Sources to Face a Reckoning

Bob Maistros writes for Issues and Insights about a long-overdue reassessment of renewable energy sources’ pros and cons. It’s not just that renewables are so intermittent and unreliable that they must be legislated and subsidized; eat up land; will require more storage than physically possible; have nearly bankrupted and blacked out Germany with little emissions improvement; and are doing the same to California and other jurisdictions adopting mandates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Germany to close nuclear reactors despite energy crisis

Germany will shut down three nuclear power plants on Friday even as Europe faces one of its worst ever energy crises, following Angela Merkel's timetable for phasing out atomic energy. With energy prices already on the rise and tensions higher than ever between Europe and key gas supplier Russia, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Scotland missed 100% clean electricity consumption in 2020 by only 1.4%

In 2011, Scotland set a target of reaching 100% clean electricity consumption in 2020. And last year, the country almost reached its target – 98.6% of gross electricity consumption came from renewable sources, according to the Scottish government’s December energy statement. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoin.com

Iran Allows Renewable Power Plants to Supply Crypto Miners With Electricity

Authorities in Iran have decided to permit power generation plants using renewable sources to sell electricity to licensed cryptocurrency miners. The move comes after the government asked mining companies to suspend activities in order to avoid winter blackouts. Crypto Miners in Iran to Mint Digital Coins Using Renewable Energy. Regulated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
slashdot.org

Using the Oceans to Store CO2 Could Help Avoid Climate Catastrophe

At last month’s climate conference in Glasgow, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres declared that the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was still alive, but “on life support.” Carbon dioxide removal (CDR)—the process of drawing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and storing it on land or in the oceans—could be part of the medicine needed to bring it back to life. But, like all experimental treatments, its use presents a range of challenges. Overcoming them will require a coordinated effort by a wide range of stakeholders, from research scientists and investors to policymakers and lawyers to environmental and community groups. So far, no CDR techniques have been deployed at a large scale, and many require significantly more research before that can happen.
ENVIRONMENT
eia.gov

In 2020, the United States produced the least CO2 emissions from energy in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. CO2 emissions chart. In 2020, as the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the United States fell to the lowest level since 1983. The 4.6 billion metric tons (Bmt) of CO2 emitted in 2020 was an 11% decrease from 2019, the largest annual decrease on record, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new U.S. CO2 emissions from energy consumption by source and sector chart illustrates CO2 emissions by energy source and sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Has Officially Started Producing Power

Electricity has started flowing from the Hornsea 2 wind farm, which will become the world's largest offshore wind farm when it is complete. Located off the UK's east coast, it's unlikely to hold the title long, however. The expansion of onshore wind has flattened out, but offshore is very much in the exponential growth phase, and some immense projects are under development and consideration. China's largest offshore wind farm reached full operation a day later.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SlashGear

EPA fuel economy standards are getting tougher: Here’s the payoff

It’s not often we equate environmental activism with benefits to our own wallets, but with what’s suggested by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s latest release, lower spending on your part might just be the result. The EPA’s new standards for greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks’ were released this week. These rules will apply to cars with internal combustion engines for Model Years (MY) 2023 through 2026. According to the EPA, the new emissions standards are achievable and affordable for the automotive industry and will help to pave the way to an all-electric and zero emissions future.
TRAFFIC
The Verge

2021 was the year clean energy finally faced its mining problem

This year, the clean energy sector finally started grappling in earnest with one of its biggest challenges: how to get enough minerals to build solar panels, wind turbines, and big batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. Figuring that out will be critical for escaping fossil-fueled ecological disaster. It’ll also be crucial for policymakers and industry to move forward without throwing certain communities under the bus in the transition to clean energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

