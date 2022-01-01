Plans To Capture CO2 From Coal Plants Wasted Federal Dollars, Watchdog Says

At last month’s climate conference in Glasgow, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres declared that the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was still alive, but “on life support.” Carbon dioxide removal (CDR)—the process of drawing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and storing it on land or in the oceans—could be part of the medicine needed to bring it back to life. But, like all experimental treatments, its use presents a range of challenges. Overcoming them will require a coordinated effort by a wide range of stakeholders, from research scientists and investors to policymakers and lawyers to environmental and community groups. So far, no CDR techniques have been deployed at a large scale, and many require significantly more research before that can happen.

