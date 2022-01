With a jammed-pack leaderboard heading into Friday's final round, the Patriot All-America Invitational trophy could have landed in the hands of any number of players. There was Hunter Eichhorn of Marquette, who took a one-stroke lead into the final round following a brilliant 63 on Thursday. Mason Andersen of Arizona State and Palmer Jackson of Notre Dame were right there, too, just one back at the start of the day. Chase Sienkiewicz of the University of Arizona, who held the first-round lead after opening with a 63 on Wednesday, was just two back.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO