Prior to the premiere of his now successful series 1883, Sam Elliott is revealing his experience on the new show’s set. While chatting with the Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Elliott opened up about how he became involved in 1883, to begin with. “Like a lot of things for me, it is about what is on the page. Like any young actor, there was a time when I would have done anything to work. But then it got to the point in my career I felt like if I did anything that came along for money, then it was going to be a short career.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO