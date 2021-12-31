Taking Care

While it might feel like everyone you know is in therapy, more than a third of Americans live in an area with a shortage of mental-health professionals; plus, the need for therapy has only increased during the pandemic. Aside from that, so much goes into actually finding a therapist that we often breeze over — including the time needed to find one and the money that it takes to continually attend, especially if it’s an out-of-network provider — it’s easy to see that not everyone who needs therapy actually has access to it. So what can you do when systemic barriers stand in the way of therapy, especially when it comes to managing anxiety?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO