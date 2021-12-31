Taking Care

A letter from the editors of 5280 Health‘s January 2022 issue. During the past year, we both welcomed our firstborns into the world—and immediately joined the ranks of perpetually petrified parents. We had read all the books and bought all the bottles, but we were still ill-prepared for everything there is...
As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
TEMPE, Ariz. — Children are more likely to suffer mental health problems if they witness their divorced or separated parents arguing, warns a recent study. Conflict between recently separated parents can cause children to experience fear of abandonment, leading to such mental health issues further down the line, researchers say.
Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
Emotional neglect from childhood teaches people to ignore, minimize, or even be ashamed of their feelings as adults. Current research establishes the importance of feelings when used effectively. People can overcome the effects of childhood emotional neglect. One strategy is to give themselves what their parents did not. In the...
In a new review study, researchers suggest doctors should prescribe fewer antidepressants and for shorter periods of time. This is because of the ongoing uncertainties about the drugs’ effectiveness and the potential severity and durability of the withdrawal symptoms associated with them. They also found the use of antidepressants...
It is difficult enough for parents to raise children while struggling with their mental health; add to that the lasting effects that the parent’s battle can have on children, and mental illness becomes a double-edged sword. According to Vinita Mehta Ph.D., Ed.M., in an article for Psychology Today, almost...
Generalized anxiety disorder commonly co-exists with ADHD in adults. The anxiety-ADHD combination is associated with greater life difficulties than having ADHD alone. Effective treatments for the uncertainty inherent in adult ADHD may also benefit anxiety relief. A recently published study from Canada examined the link between generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)...
While it might feel like everyone you know is in therapy, more than a third of Americans live in an area with a shortage of mental-health professionals; plus, the need for therapy has only increased during the pandemic. Aside from that, so much goes into actually finding a therapist that we often breeze over — including the time needed to find one and the money that it takes to continually attend, especially if it’s an out-of-network provider — it’s easy to see that not everyone who needs therapy actually has access to it. So what can you do when systemic barriers stand in the way of therapy, especially when it comes to managing anxiety?
The number of people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has climbed sharply in the last two decades. In 2000, about 1 in 150 children were diagnosed with autism. Now, one in every 44 kids has been identified as autistic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates of autism are increasing so quickly not because the condition itself is becoming more common, but because more people are becoming aware of autism, and screening is becoming a more regular part of childhood check-ups.
An infamous public health campaign once famously claimed that drugs do nothing but turn users’ brains into fried eggs. However, a growing body of research suggests that psychedelics may in fact help unscramble the mind, resulting in major improvements in mental health. These days, scientists have largely laid the egghead idea to rest, instead attempting to understand how these consciousness-altering drugs bring about their therapeutic effects.
Many people spread themselves too thin trying to make this time of year perfect, which can lead to burnout. And in a pandemic? It's asking the impossible.
Simon Hattenstone’s article (I didn’t want anyone else to look after Mum – until I realised what she wanted, 27 December) almost exactly mirrors my mother’s story. Aged 94, frail but still living independently in a small cottage in London, she fell in late November and spent much of one night on the floor, in pain and disorientated. Hospital followed for one week at St George’s, Tooting. There she received the most amazing care with the doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff all meeting my expectations of the amazing NHS at its very best, even during these trying times.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Earlier this year a trio of children’s health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, declared the current state of children’s mental health a national emergency. Between technology, the ongoing pandemic, and cultural conflict, it’s no surprise kids are feeling depressed, anxious, and overwhelmed. But there is hope in the form of swim, bike, run.
Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
Many people want to practice self-care but can't seem to accomplish that goal. Common beliefs that make self-care difficult include that self-care is selfish and that strong people need to make sacrifices. Improved self-care begins with choosing how we respond to difficulty. At times, I provide healthcare to healthcare providers....
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For some people, this is not the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, have a strained relationship with your family, are spending the holiday season alone, or just feeling stressed out, it’s important to remember that you are not alone, and that you don’t need to feel pressured to be “merry and bright” when you don’t actually feel that way.
Trigger warning: Contains content that may be sensitive for some readers. While 2021 had its positive quirks, it’s safe to say that the last 12 months were somewhat challenging for the most part. We entered the year with the return of restrictions – subsequently, putting a promised Hot Girl...
COVID-19 and people’s responses to the pandemic have brought up numerous issues for all of us. Intense road rage that has scared you into keeping your windows rolled up permanently and outrageous lines at the grocery store that leave you questioning your existence are just the tip of the iceberg.
Being a caregiver for someone with...
