Police Arrest 3 Teens, 1 Escapes, After They’re Caught Pointing Guns Out Of Window Of Stolen Car In West Rogers Park

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Police apprehended three teenagers in West Rogers Park Friday evening after they were spotted pointing handguns out of windows. One suspect remained at large Friday night. Police were called...

pmurt kcuf ⚠️
22h ago

Failed Lori left foot needs to go, those cops should have fired into that car till there was no hoodrats left alive. They are no good to society, period

Illinois Crime & Safety
