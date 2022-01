Uniswap price analysis is bullish today. Resistance is present at $19.2. The support is present at the $18.6 level. The Uniswap price analysis is bullish as the coin is rallying today to retest the $19 resistance. Today UNI bulls have covered a range upwards of $18, as the momentum is strong, and the coin has gained significant value today as compared to the overall bearish market. Overall the last week proved profitable for the crypto pair as the price trend mostly remained upwards. The resistance at the $19 level is under test, and bulls may make a breakthrough if bullish momentum continues. In contrast, support is present at the $18.6 level.

