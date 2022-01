U.S. airlines are asking the Federal Communications Commission to delay next week’s scheduled rollout of new 5G wireless service near dozens of major airports, saying it could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on.Airlines for America a trade group for large U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, said in an emergency filing that the FCC has failed to adequately consider the harm that 5G service could do to the industry. The group wants more time for the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration which regulates airlines, to resolve issues around aviation safety related to a type of 5G...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO