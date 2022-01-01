ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Springs, MO

We are pleased to provide the following El Dorado Springs Community Foundation financial update for FY21:

 1 day ago

• ProvidedcContributions to our community in 2021 totaling: $32,552.72. o$13,978.72 paid out in local grants (proceeds to ELDS School District) o$1,524 Barritt Fund (proceeds to ELDS School District) o$10,000 Coover Covid Recovery Grant. o$7,050 scholarships. • Received charitable gifts in 2021: $127,568.92. o$117,568.92 itemized deposits. o$10,000 Coover Covid Recovery...

#Scholarships#Charity#Barritt Fund Lrb#Elds School District##The Coover Foundation#Covid Recovery#Affiliate Of The Year#The Community Foundation
