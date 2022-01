Not with a bang, not with a whimper, more with a green-inked letter of complaint and a designed-to-be-overheard grumble. The world in Joy Williams’s new novel (her first long-form fiction in 20 years) is definitely coming to an end but this time with a mixture of resentment, indignation and apathetic fightback. Following an unnamed catastrophe that seems to have eliminated most land animals and poisoned most trees, “all conservation attempts are considered reactionary... People think the planet is attempting to make threats... and it pisses them off”. The human race, as pictured in this fever-dream snapshot, is certainly no longer represented by angry Thunbergs or hard-talking Attenboroughs. Avoidance seems to be the key: “The amusement industry has heroically re-established itself. Disney World has rebooted and is going strong.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO