Phish Plays ‘The Ninth Cube’ for New Year’s Eve Webcast [SETLIST/STREAM]

By Justin Ward
livemusicblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhish is about to take the stage at a new location they’ve dubbed The Ninth Cube for their New Year’s Eve show. The band is webcasting live from the event via their YouTube...

livemusicblog.com

Related
mxdwn.com

Phish Announces ‘Dinner And A Movie’ Livestream Event After Canceling New Year’s Eve Shows

In place of their canceled shows at Madison Square Garden, Phish will ring in the new year with a special free livestream show on New Year’s Eve at 8:30 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel, LivePhish.com, and SiriusXM’s Phish Radio. It will take place from The Ninth Cube. It will also feature three full sets and is part of Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie” series. The band also provided complimentary recipes for fans to cook at home. The lemon-infused menu includes Trey Anastasio’s special lemonade, a whole roasted chicken with lemon and herbs, a lemon pasta for vegetarians, and lemon bars for desert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKBW-TV

Phish postpones New Year's Eve concerts in New York City

NEW YORK — Phish announced Thursday the band would postpone its annual run of New Year's Eve concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City due to the COVID-19 omicron variant. The sold-out concerts will be moved to April, according to a statement from the band. "With the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
livemusicblog.com

Phish Postpones New Year’s Eve Run at The Garden to April 2022

Phish have announced that they will be postponing this year’s New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden to next April 20-23, 2022. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surging in New York City, we have made the very difficult decision to reschedule next week’s run of shows at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Phish Play a Funky ‘Punch You in the Eye’ at 1995 New Year’s Show

Phish fans were dealt a devastating (though understandable) blow last week when the group announced that its annual New Year’s Eve residency at Madison Square Garden was being pushed back to April because of the Omicron surge. “While Phish has played shows this year as the pandemic has continued, this variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented,” they wrote in a group statement. “We are also mindful that a significant number of people travel for these shows and then return to their communities, and we want to avoid accelerating transmission of the virus.” “Finally,” they continued, “even with the strictest of tour...
MUSIC
JamBase

Phish Announces New Year’s Eve 2021 Livestream Presented By Phish Radio & SiriusXM

Phish will play three sets live without an audience on New Year’s Eve and livestream the performance from “The Ninth Cube” presented by Phish Radio & SiriusXM Presents. The concert will livestream for free on Phish’s YouTube channel and at LivePhish.com and simulcast on Phish Radio on SiriusXM starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.
RECIPES
940wfaw.com

Phish To Livestream Free Concert On New Year’s Eve

Last week, Phish had to cancel their New Year’s Residency at Madison Square Garden due to Covid. So now, they’ve decided the show will go on, but without an audience. The band will keep it safe and livestream as they play three full sets without an audience from the Ninth Cube and make it part of their ongoing Dinner and a Movie series.
RECIPES
jambands

Phish Ring in 2022 with “Baby Lemonade” Bust Out at The Ninth Cube

Phish celebrated the New Year with a livestreamed concert from “The Ninth Cube,” which took place at the Rock Lititz Studio in Lititz, Pa. The performance served as part of Phish’s Dinner And A Movie series and was presented by SiriusXM and Phish Radio. The sets took place without an audience and subbed in for Phish’s usual Madison Square Garden Run, which was rescheduled to April due to the surge of COVID-19 cases propelled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
MUSIC
