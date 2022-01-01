Phish Plays ‘The Ninth Cube’ for New Year’s Eve Webcast [SETLIST/STREAM]

At the Forrester mansion, Deacon listens in as Ridge calls Brooke and says he might not be home due to the weather. She asks him to keep her posted. Deacon checks on Brooke, who knocks over her bottle of champagne. He offers to stay given he’s alone too. She thinks he’s had too much to drink, but he points out she’s the one stumbling. He asks if she’s been drinking. She says she hasn’t, but maybe just one toast should be allowed. She grabs the vodka and pours a drink. Deacon calls this a bad idea, but she accuses him of being a downer. She takes a shot and asks if he’ll join her. He agrees since she’s in, and they begin downing shots.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO