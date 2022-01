I'm a BBQ guy, but I will say mayonnaise gets a bad rap. It's a versatile condiment that can be mixed with other things. A little sriracha, ketchup and mayo....you've got yourself a secret sauce. Some garlic and truffle oil and it's an aioli. Put that on your restaurant menu and you can instantly up charge $10. At a minimum mayo can turn one of those soggy free sandwiches us media guys get sometimes into something edible. Or is it eatable? That one always confuses me, either way UNC's loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl was neither.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO