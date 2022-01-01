Power Outages Affect Thousands Across OKC Metro
Power outages are occurring throughout the OKC metro Friday night, OG&E reports.
According to OG&E, over 2600 people are experiencing power outages across Oklahoma City Friday night.
Yukon is experiencing around 233 outages after seeing over 3800 power outages at one point Friday night, OG&E reports.
The OKC Fire Department reported that the Yukon outages were due to a power pole that caught fire.
That fire is out now, according to the OKC Fire Department.
According to OG&E, Glenpool, OK is experiencing around 73 power outages and Spencer, OK is seeing around 69 power outages.
This is a developing story.
