Power Outages Affect Thousands Across OKC Metro

Power outages are occurring throughout the OKC metro Friday night, OG&E reports.

According to OG&E, over 2600 people are experiencing power outages across Oklahoma City Friday night.

Yukon is experiencing around 233 outages after seeing over 3800 power outages at one point Friday night, OG&E reports.

The OKC Fire Department reported that the Yukon outages were due to a power pole that caught fire.

That fire is out now, according to the OKC Fire Department.

According to OG&E, Glenpool, OK is experiencing around 73 power outages and Spencer, OK is seeing around 69 power outages.

This is a developing story.