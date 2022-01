Hold on tight, gamers: 2022 is going to be weird. When it came to the video game industry, 2021 felt like 12 months of table setting. Between long delays and experimental tech trends, it quickly became clear that 2022 was going to be a significant year for video games. Futuristic concepts like “the Metaverse” and “blockchain gaming” began to dominate conversations throughout 2021, but they weren’t just hollow buzzwords. Some of the biggest companies in the world put serious money behind those ideas, ensuring that they’d be around for a while longer — for better or worse.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO