ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Alabama Defense has "Bend Don't Break" Mentality against Cincinnati

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dpnve_0daGRYc900

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the third time in seven College Football Playoff appearance, the Alabama defense kept the opponent out of the end zone.

With the 27-6 win over Cincinnati Friday night, the 2021 defense joins the 2015 (38-0 over Michigan State in the Cotton Bowl) and 2017 (24-6 over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl) Crimson Tide defenses in that feat.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said the defense's performance gave him confidence to go out and perform on offense.

"The defense played tremendously the entire night," Young said. "From first snap to last snap, those guys were flying around, making a lot of plays, and you could see what they allowed against a really good offense. That’s huge for us."

It was the third time this season Alabama kept a team from scoring a touchdown. Mississippi State and New Mexico State never reached the end zone against the Crimson Tide.

The Bearcats drove down the field on their opening possession of the game down to the Alabama nine. The Crimson Tide caused two straight incompletions and then a loss on third down to force Cincinnati to settle for the field goal.

On the opening drive of the second half, Cincinnati got into the Alabama red zone, but once again the defense stepped up to hold it to a field goal.

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris said the defense has a "bend don't break" mindset whenever they get into the red zone.

"It’s tough sometimes however you get down there, whether it’s giving up a big play or a big catch or having a penalty," Harris said. "But once you get down there, you can’t let them into the end zone. I think it’s something a lot of defenses pride themselves on, and we definitely do as well. It definitely gets tough down there, but that’s something that we work on."

The defense allowed only 218 total yards and six points to a team that came in averaging 38.8 points and over 400 yards per game. It was the fifth time this season Alabama has held an opponent under 220 yards.

For most of the game, the Cincinnati offense couldn't even move the ball because of the pressure of the Alabama front seven. The Crimson Tide had six sacks and six pass breakups. Many of the breakups came as deflections at the line of scrimmage, including two from senior captain Phidarian Mathis.

"Everybody up front did a really great job of trying to close the pocket and with the low ball flight, keeping their hands up and batting balls with those short passes coming out quick because they know the pressure’s coming," Harris said. "Our front seven definitely did a really great job with that today."

Will Anderson Jr. had two sacks while Mathis, Dallas Turner and DJ Dale each added a sack. Christian Harris had half a sack himself. Anderson was named the 2021 Cotton Bowl defensive MVP.

Harris said that the defense's confidence has continued to develop in the second half of the season, but for the defense and team as a whole, the job's not finished yet. Alabama will face the winner of the Orange Bowl between Michigan and Georgia on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

"We gotta enjoy this win for 24 hours, and then see who we’re playing in the national championship and get ready for that," Harris said. "But I definitely think we’re locked in. We’re ready."

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#College Football Playoff#American Football#Alabama Defense
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Message For College Football World After Win

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers got off to a rocky start during the 2021 season. But as the old saying goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. That became the rallying cry for Clemson this year and it paid dividends. The Tigers rattled off six straight wins at the end of the season, culminating in a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
NFL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy